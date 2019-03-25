Congress moves Election Commission seeking deferment of PM Modi biopic

By: | Updated: March 25, 2019 6:53 PM

This comes days after the Karnataka Congress asked the Commission to preview the biopic slated to hit the theatres on April 5.

PM Modi biopic, Modi biopic, Modi biopic release date, Modi biopic news, Narendra Modi biopic, Congress, Congress PM Modi biopicThis comes days after the Karnataka Congress asked the Commission to preview the biopic slated to hit the theatres on April 5. (PTI)

The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission against the release of the biopic on Narendra Modi saying that it violates the model code of conduct and will influence the voters. Senior Congress leders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhavi met the Commission.

Informing about the development, Kapil Sibal said: “We represented to the Election Commission that there is a film being made on Narendra Modi, to be launched just a few days before election. Its purpose is political. Three producers and actor belong to the BJP. The director is involved in Vibrant Gujarat. This is violative of all norms.”

Referring to the trailer which came out earlier, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) also claimed that the scenes in the movie glorified violence. The committee urged the election body to allow political parties to pre-view the biopic and raise objections, if any, before its scheduled release.

KPCC secretary A N Nataraj Gowda, vice-president SA Ahmed and secretary Surya Mukundaraj submitted a joint memorandum to the commission through the state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar.

“The film will be released on April 5, a few days before the multi-phase general election beginning on April 11. Modi’s party (BJP) isseeking a second term and the timing of the release isquestionable,” the KPCC said in a statement.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released on April 12 after the first phase of the general elections.

