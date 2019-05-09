Congress more concerned about Pakistan than India, alleges Yogi Adityanath

Published: May 9, 2019 5:44:23 AM

Yogi Adityanath alleged that not only Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too speaks lies.

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath, congress, pakistan, bjp eletion issue, adityanath terrorist, bjp, kejriwal, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, Yogi Adityanath delhiNew Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath campaigns in support of party?s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday alleged that the Congress doesn’t deserve to get votes as it is “more concerned about Pakistan than India”.

Addressing a poll rally here to canvass for the BJP’s Guna Lok Sabha seat candidate K P Yadav, Adityanath alleged that not only Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too speaks lies.

“Rahul Gandhi does not deserve votes as he is more concerned about Pakistan. If India is in trouble, he doesn’t think about the people,” the BJP leader told an election meeting here.

He alleged that the Congress president sensed defeat in Amethi which is why he contested the polls also from Wayanad in Kerala.

Referring to a viral video, purportedly showing children using abusive language in front of Priyanka Gandhi, Adityanath alleged, “She was teaching abuses to children after people refused to vote for the Congress. This is not a good conduct on the part of a woman.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier clarified that she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans and asked them to raise good slogans.

Adityanath also claimed that what the Narendra Modi government achieved in the last five years, the Congress could not do in 50 years.

