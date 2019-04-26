Lok Sabha Polls: Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar attends NDA rally in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday attended NDA rally in Maharashtra. Kolambkar said that he wasn't satisfied with the Congress as no work could happen in his constituency. Speaking on this, the Congress legislator told ANI: "I'm angry from Congress as no work could happen in my constituency. I'll leave Congress and support those who work. I came here to listen to their speech. I used to come to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches as well." Kolambkar was seen in Prime Minister Modi's rally held in Maharashtra today.\u00a0Last month, Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had resigned from the Congress. His resignations came weeks after his son Sujay Vikhe Patil left Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March. Kolambkar is a seven-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai. Earlier, it was reported that he had put up pictures of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outside his office. Defending this move, Kolambkar said that Fadnavis had promised him of working on his proposal for Police housing scheme. Speaking to India Today, the Congress leader said that he had been following up with Police Housing Scheme proposal for the last 10 years. However, no one paid heed to his issues. "When I went to the chief minister, he not only responded positively but also gave an additional floor space index (FSI). Why should I then put photos of people who do not work?" he added. Polling for 17 seats in Maharashtra will take place on April 29. The results will be declared on May 23. In 2014, the NDA had got 41 seats and the UPA could win just 7 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. This time, Congress and NCP are contesting together to challenge the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.