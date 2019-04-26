Lok Sabha Polls: Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar attends NDA rally in Mumbai

By: |
Updated: April 26, 2019 10:50:11 PM

Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday attended NDA rally in Maharashtra. Kolambkar said that he wasn't satisfied with the Congress as no work could happen in his constituency.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday attended NDA rally in Maharashtra. Kolambkar said that he wasn’t satisfied with the Congress as no work could happen in his constituency. Speaking on this, the Congress legislator told ANI: “I’m angry from Congress as no work could happen in my constituency. I’ll leave Congress and support those who work. I came here to listen to their speech. I used to come to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches as well.”

Kolambkar was seen in Prime Minister Modi’s rally held in Maharashtra today. Last month, Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had resigned from the Congress. His resignations came weeks after his son Sujay Vikhe Patil left Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March.

Kolambkar is a seven-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Earlier, it was reported that he had put up pictures of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outside his office. Defending this move, Kolambkar said that Fadnavis had promised him of working on his proposal for Police housing scheme.

Speaking to India Today, the Congress leader said that he had been following up with Police Housing Scheme proposal for the last 10 years. However, no one paid heed to his issues. “When I went to the chief minister, he not only responded positively but also gave an additional floor space index (FSI). Why should I then put photos of people who do not work?” he added.

Polling for 17 seats in Maharashtra will take place on April 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

In 2014, the NDA had got 41 seats and the UPA could win just 7 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. This time, Congress and NCP are contesting together to challenge the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar attends NDA rally in Mumbai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition