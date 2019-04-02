Congress manifesto promises unimplementable, party pushing views of ‘tukde-tukde gang’, says Arun Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Congress Manifesto on Sedition: Moments after Congress president Rahul Gandhi released his party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday came down hard on the main Opposition party for promising that it will omit sedition law and re-look into Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA).

Speaking to the media during a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Union minister Arun Jaitley said that Congress has made dangerous promises in its manifesto. Jaitley said the Congress’ manifesto aims at breaking the ‘unity of the country’.

“Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress President’s friends in ‘Tukde Tukde gang‘ when it deals with Jammu & Kashmir,” Jaitley went on to add.

Jaitley was referring to a part in Congress’ manifesto which read “sedition has been misused and, in any event, has become redundant because of subsequent laws.”

“Congress does not deserve even single vote for promises like doing away with sedition law. It failed to mention plight of Kashmiri pandits in its manifesto,” the senior BJP leader added.

Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the congress manifesto. They are for an agenda for the vulcanization of India: Shri @arunjaitley #BharatBoleModiModi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress over promises made by the party in its manifesto.

Addressing an election rally in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah asked whether the Congress wants demoralise the armed forces by proposing to tone down AFSPA.

“In their recent manifesto, the Congress has proposed to tone down AFSPA in J&K. Do they want to demoralize the forces and their personnel?” Amit Shah said.

Earlier, releasing his party’s election manifesto, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government had spread hate and divisiveness in its five year rule and his party will work towards uniting India by bringing people together.

“Our manifesto process reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the ‘jan awaaz‘. It is not the ‘mann ki baat’ of one individual but the collective voice of lakhs of people,” Rahul Gandhi said.