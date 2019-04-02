‘Congress Will Deliver’: Congress releases Lok Sabha election manifesto – Key highlights

Top Congress leaders releasing party manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019. (Photo/ANI)

Congress Manifesto: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. Named ‘Hum Nibhaengey’ – Congress Will Deliver – the party’s manifesto mentions Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious scheme of providing Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families in detail. Apart from this, issues like unemployment, agriculture crisis and focus on education are the prime attractions of Congress manifesto.

Releasing the Congress manifesto along with Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, AK Antony and other party leaders, Rahul Gandhi said his party will work to unite India.

“In last 5 years, BJP government has spread hate, divisiveness; Congress will work towards uniting India, bringing people together,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“PM (Modi) had spoken about MGNREGA. He mocked and said it is a bogus and useless scheme. Today everyone knows how much it helped the country. So now we want to guarantee jobs for 150 days, instead of 100 days, under the scheme,” the Congress president added.

Top takeaways of Congress manifesto:

* Minimum Income Gurantee to Eliminate Poverty or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY): Congress has pledged to introduce the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) under which Rs 72,000 per year will transferred to the poorest 20 per cent households in India. The amount will be transferred to the woman of the houshold as far as possible, the Congress manifesto says.

* Lakhs of Govt jobs: In order to underline the link between the growth of industry and the service sectors and the rapid creation of jobs, Congress will create a new Ministry of Industry, Services and Employment, the Congress manifesto mentions. All of the 4 lakh vacancies as on 1st April 2019 in the Central Government, Central Public Sector Enterprises, Judiciary and Parliament will be filled before the end of March 2020. As a condition for devolution of funds to the healthcare and education sectors and to Panchayats and Municipalities, Congress will request State Governments to fill all vacancies, estimated at 20 lakh, in the 2 sectors and the local bodies. Apart from these, 10 lakh new Seva Mitra positions to be created in every Gram Panchayat and every Urban Local Body.

* Separate budget for farmers, agriculture sector: In order to ensure priority to the issues affecting the agriculture sector, we will present a separate ‘Kisan Budget’, the manifesto mentions.

* MGNREGA – 150 days instead of 100 days: Building on past experience, Congress will re-design MGNREGA and provide for – increasing the guaranteed days of employment up to 150 days in cases where 100 days have been achieved in a block/district, the Congress manifesto says.

* 6 per cent of GDP on education: Congress has also promised to double the allocation for education to 6 per cent of GDP in the 5 years ending 2023-24.

Speaking on the occasion of Congress manifesto release, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh all sections of society have been taken care of in the Congress manifesto. “It is duty of the Congress workers to take the message of the manifesto to the people at large,” Manmohan Singh said.

Manmohan Singh said the manifesto’s purpose is to spell out the vision for the country to move towards forward-looking and inclusive economy and polity

Chidambaram said real issues in the country are unemployment, farmer distress and women’s safety among others and accused the ruling BJP of trying to take narrative to hyper nationalism.