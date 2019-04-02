Congress manifesto: Jobs, health in focus as Rahul Gandhi unveils party’s vision document today

Rahul Gandhi will release manifesto of Congress party for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday

Congress manifesto 2019: The Congress party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday. The election document will be unveiled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the presence of former PM Manmohan Singh and other top leaders.

The manifesto has been prepared by a committee headed by former Union minister P Chidambaram after several rounds of meetings with at least 20 different sub-groups formed by him to seek opinion of people on issues like economy, agriculture, employment and health among others.

The Congress president’s promise of minimum income scheme of Rs 72,000 annually to 20% of the poorest families in the country is likely to figure prominently in the manifesto. Besides, farm loan wavier, new employment opportunities, right to health, martyr status to paramilitary forces are also likely to feature in the manifesto.

Rahul has said that the Congress’ manifesto will reflect the voice of common people and not just one man’s views, a clear reference made to PM Narendra Modi who he says has saying in every decision.

According to Rahul, the Congress manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs, addressing agriculture problems and strengthening education and health sectors. Beside, the Congress party will present a detailed roadmap to boost the country’s economy.

In the upcoming general election, the direct fight is between Congress-led Rahul Gandhi and the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. The Congress had given given a call for forging an alliance of opposition parties at national level, but it couldn’t materialise. The Congress is contesting against many regional parties in different states with whom it wanted to join the ranks to take on the BJP.

The Lok Sabha polls to elect a new government will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and may 19. Results will be declared on May 19.