Last minute surprise: Congress drops Rashid Alvi from Amroha Lok Sabha seat

Congress Lok Sabha Candidates List: Rashid Alvi has been dropped a day before the last day to file papers.

Congress Lok Sabha Candidates List: In a major setback to Rashid Alvi, the Congress party has decided to drop him from Amroha. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency will see voting in the second phase and tomorrow is the last date to file nomination for Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

“The Central Election Commitee has approved the candidature of Sachin Choudhary (in place of Rashid Alvi) as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Amroha Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh,” said Mukul Wasnik, general secretary and in-charge of CEC in a statement.

Rashid Alvi, who also worked as national spokesperson of Congress Party, has served two terms in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh on Congress ticket.

The Congress party announced this major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh two days after Bahujan Samaj Party fielded former Janata Dal (S) leader Danish Ali from the Lok Sabha seat with sizeable Muslim votes.

Rashid Alvi was the leader of Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Parliamentary Party from 1999 to 2004. He joined the Congress Party after he was expelled by BSP in 2004 for accusing Mayawati of taking bribes and working under the pressure of BJP.

Alvi, 62, won from Amroha Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 as a Janata Dal candidate, defeating BJP’s Chetan Chauhan with over 90,000 votes.