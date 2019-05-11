Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan, committed historic blunder, says PM Narendra Modi

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 12:52:14 PM

“At the time of Partition, barely a few kilometres away, our Kartarpur Sahib was snatched from us,” he said.

Kartarpur Sahib, congress, pakistan, narendra modi, lok sabha polls 2019, Sam Pitroda, Navjot Sidhu, 1984 anti-Sikh riots, lok sabha pollsAddressing his first rally in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, Modi tore into the opposition party over its leader Sam Pitroda?s remark on the 1984 ant-Sikh riots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday criticised the Congress for its “historic blunder” that let Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak go to Pakistan during Partition. Addressing his first rally in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, Modi tore into the opposition party over its leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 ant-Sikh riots. A day earlier, Pitroda had said “hua to hua” (roughly translated as “it happened, so what?) when questioned by a reporter on the riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Apart from the riots, Modi touched upon Kartarpur Sahib, an emotive issue among the Sikhs in Punjab as the state goes to the polls in the last phase on May 19.

“At the time of Partition, barely a few kilometres away, our Kartarpur Sahib was snatched from us,” he said. “And because of the historic blunder by the Congress, Pakistan has got an opportunity to play with our sentiments,” he said. “What is shameful is that when we came up with a solution for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Congress ‘darbaris’ (courtiers) started praising Pakistan. This Congress politics has promoted Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terror,” he claimed.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to address 3, Amit Shah 4 rallies today

Modi was apparently referring to the controversy over Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu’s praise for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the setting up of a corridor which would allow Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine across the border. Modi held the Congress of guilty of another “sin”, referring to sharing of river water between the two countries.

“Punjab and other areas are in need of our rightful share of water which is flowing to Pakistan,” he said, apparently referring to the unutilised water from India’s share under the Indus Waters Treaty. “For 70 years, our farmers have been deprived of the rightful share of water, and previous Congress governments did nothing about it,” he added.

“For 70 years, the Congress failed to stop the flow of water to Pakistan. They were aware that farmers of Punjab and Haryana needed the water. But they felt stopping the water from flowing into Pakistan will “upset their vote bank”, he alleged. “I will not let a single drop of water which is our rightful share flow to Pakistan. I will ensure that the water reaches the fields of the farmers of Punjab,” he said. Modi described the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance in Punjab as a “union of hearts”.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan, committed historic blunder, says PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition