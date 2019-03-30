Congress leader PC Chacko says Gandhis are India’s ‘first family’, country ‘obliged’ to them

It remains to be seen how the BJP reacts to PC Chacko’s statement as Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner.

Kicking up a political storm, senior Congress leader PC Chacko on Saturday called the Gandhi family as India’s first family and said that India was obliged to them. Chacko said that PM Modi has a negative opinion for India’s ‘first family’.

“PM Modi has negative opinion for the first family of India, the first family of India is truly the first family of India. India is obliged to them… India is India today because of the planning and leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru…” PC Chacko was quoted as saying by news agency, ANI.

Chacko also accused the Prime Minister of not being aware of the country’s history.

“When India became free, what was the situation? (Narendra) Modi doesn’t know history. India was made self-sufficient through the green revolution, white revolution. Everything happened during Pandit Ji’s time (Nehru). Pandit Ji’s contribution and (Gandhi) family’s contribution cannot be erased.”

The leader also contended that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of the country.

“Mr Narendra Modi will see that,” PC Chacko said further.

Chacko’s statement has come a day after PM Modi, during an interview to a private television channel, said that the ‘first family’ of Congress will never return to power.

” Ab yeh parivar Hindustan ke raj singhasan mein baithne wala nahi hai (This family will not sit on the throne in India again),” PM Modi had said.

Earlier in January 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in an interview while taking a dig at the succession policy of the Congress party, “Zamanat pe bhi toh hai’. Those who are on bail, can do it…. but it is a fact that those considered first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail, that too for financial irregularities.”

It remains to be seen how the BJP reacts to PC Chacko’s statement as Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner.

