Congress insulted PM Modi by calling GST as Gabbar Singh Tax: BJP

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 6:31:06 PM

As soon as the problems were conveyed to the government, the GST council redressed them," he said.

The UP Vyapari Kalyan Board functions as a link between the state government and businessmen and solves the problems faced by traders and entrepreneurs within a fixed time, he said.

Accusing the Congress of being far from ground reality, the BJP Tuesday said by calling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, the party had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Congress leadership does not know about the issues faced by traders and had unleashed inspector raj to harass them. On the contrary Modi ji thinks about the welfare of traders,” Ravikant Garg, chairperson of UP Vyapari Kalyan Board told PTI here. “What is the relevance of calling GST as Gabbar Singh Tax. Is it (tax money) going into Modi ji’s pocket? You are insulting the prime minister by making such statement,” he added.

The opposition parties have spread fear and misguided the people by portraying GST as an evil whereas it has given relief to the traders and businessmen, Garg said. “In the past there were 9 central taxes, and 12 taxes levied by the UP government. Initially the traders may have faced teething trouble, as they were not used to it, but the problems were technical in nature. As soon as the problems were conveyed to the government, the GST council redressed them,” he said.

The UP Vyapari Kalyan Board functions as a link between the state government and businessmen and solves the problems faced by traders and entrepreneurs within a fixed time, he said. Referring to the BJP’s 2019 Sankalp Patra, he said that if the party is voted to power, small traders and marginal farmers will get pension benefits after 60 years of age. “Sankalp Patra talks about setting up a National Traders Welfare Board, new retail policy to boost retail trade, pension scheme for small traders above the age of 60 years, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance to all GST-registered traders and credit cards to traders on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress insulted PM Modi by calling GST as Gabbar Singh Tax: BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition