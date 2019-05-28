Congress goes from bad to worse in UP, top leaders including Raj Babbar, Salman Khurshid lose deposit

By:
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:03:19 PM

Congress Lok Sabha election debacle: The lone Congress leader who got a reasonably good people's support was Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood. He save his deposit getting 16.81 per cent votes.

Congress, Congress UP results, UP election result, Congress, UP Rahul Gandhi, Raj BabbrUPCC President Raj Babbar (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.)

Congress Lok Sabha election debacle: The Lok Sabha election 2019 result has raised serious questions over the Congress’ relevance particularly in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the party could win just one seat – Raebareli. While Rahul Gandhi failed to protect Congress’ citadel Amethi losing to BJP’s Smriti Irani, other top party leaders too faced humiliating loss.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Full Detail

Rahul Gandhi had given the responsibility of western Uttar Pradesh to his trusted aide Jyotiraditya Scindia just ahead of polls. The Congress president made her sister Priyanka in-charge of the eastern part of the crucial state. However, neither of the two leaders could prevent the Congress’ rout in UP.

The list of Congress leaders who lost their deposit in the just concluded elections includes leaders like Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid. As many as 21 of 22 Congress candidates from western Uttar Pradesh failed to secure their deposit. The lone leader who got a reasonably good people’s support was Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood who got 16.81 per cent votes.

As per the Election Commission of India rules, candidates who are contesting Lok Sabha election must submit Rs 25,000 as security deposit with the poll panel. If the candidate gets less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, he/she loses the deposit amount.

The seats where Congress candidates lost their deposit include -Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Bareilly, Badaun, Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Rampur, and Kairana.

Rahul Gandhi adamant on resignation

The Lok Sabha election result has left the Congress in complete disarray. Sources within the party say Rahul Gandhi has told the Congress Working Committee that he want to quit party president post. However, top Congress leaders have advised him not to take any hasty decision. Several Congress state unit presidents have quit or have offered to resign after May 23, when the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has asked party members to look for a non-Gandhi for the post of Congress president.

The BJP won 303 seats, and the Congress just 52 in Lok Sabha election 2019.

