Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets local leader weighed in ‘laddoos’ instead herself

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 5:32 PM

District Magistrate Ram Manohar Misra, meanwhile, said a complaint has been received against Fateh Bahadur and others for violation of the model code of conduct by breaching the time limit for electioneering.

Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra, lok sabha elections, lok sabha election 2019, newsCongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets local leader weighed in ‘laddoos’ instead herself

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wriggled herself out of her party workers demand to get herself weighed in ‘laddoos’, making the local leader who had planned the event to sit on the scales instead. After day-long meetings with partymen in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary constituency Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the residence of local leader Fateh Bahadur around midnight, where the host had the weighing scales ready.

She, however, turned down the request by her party workers to sit on them against ‘laddoos’ and instead got the host to sit on them, much to the amusement of onlookers. She also got a promise from the partymen to work harder not just for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but also for the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary is on a three-day visit to the state and will visit to Ayodhya Friday. District Magistrate Ram Manohar Misra, meanwhile, said a complaint has been received against Fateh Bahadur and others for violation of the model code of conduct by breaching the time limit for electioneering. Orders have been issued to lodge a case in the matter, he added.

Another case was filed against 15 Congress workers, including former minister Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi who were waiting late at night to welcome Priyanka Gandhi near Hunuman temple at Dargah turn in Amethi, when the Congress general secretary was on her way to Rae Bareli from Amethi, said police. The second case too was lodged on charges of violating the poll code for breaching the campaign time limit, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets local leader weighed in ‘laddoos’ instead herself
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition