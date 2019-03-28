Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets local leader weighed in ‘laddoos’ instead herself

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wriggled herself out of her party workers demand to get herself weighed in ‘laddoos’, making the local leader who had planned the event to sit on the scales instead. After day-long meetings with partymen in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary constituency Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the residence of local leader Fateh Bahadur around midnight, where the host had the weighing scales ready.

She, however, turned down the request by her party workers to sit on them against ‘laddoos’ and instead got the host to sit on them, much to the amusement of onlookers. She also got a promise from the partymen to work harder not just for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but also for the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary is on a three-day visit to the state and will visit to Ayodhya Friday. District Magistrate Ram Manohar Misra, meanwhile, said a complaint has been received against Fateh Bahadur and others for violation of the model code of conduct by breaching the time limit for electioneering. Orders have been issued to lodge a case in the matter, he added.

Another case was filed against 15 Congress workers, including former minister Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi who were waiting late at night to welcome Priyanka Gandhi near Hunuman temple at Dargah turn in Amethi, when the Congress general secretary was on her way to Rae Bareli from Amethi, said police. The second case too was lodged on charges of violating the poll code for breaching the campaign time limit, they added.