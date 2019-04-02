Five key things about jobs, employment creation in Congress manifesto

Congress Manifesto: Top Congress leaders releasing party manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019.

Congress Manifesto: The Congress party, which has incessantly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the jobless growth, has made big promises for job creation in its election manifesto saying that the party accords highest priority to job creation and protection of existing jobs.

Congress has made employment situation in the country its poll plank in this election, thinking that it will benefit the party. The party has already described PM Modi’s tenure as job-loss growth.

Congress has made several promises including urgent filling of vacant position in government, encouraging states to employ more people as a condition for receiving central grant and creation of 10 lakh Seva Mitras (para-state workers) at state level.

1. Promise to fill vacant positions in government

The Congress has promised in its manifesto that it will fill all 4 lakh vacancies in central government departments, PSUs, judiciary and parliament before March 2020.

2. Boosting public sector employment in states

In its manifesto, the Congress said that it will request the state governments to fill the vacancies in Panchayats and municipalities as a condition for receiving funds in healthcare and education sector. According to the party manifesto there are 20 lakh vacancies in these two sectors at state level. The party said that it will ask state governments to create a new position called Seva Mitras in local bodies. The party said that there is a scope for recruiting 10 lakh Seva Mitras.

3. Application fee for government jobs to be abolished

The Congress party has promised that it will abolish application fee for all government jobs. At present, SC/ST and people with physical disabilities are mostly exempt from payment of any fees while applying for a government job.

4. Small industries to be exempt from statutory compliance

The Congress has promised special relaxations for small businesses. The party promised that it will exempt these enterprises from all applicable laws and regulations except the minimum wages act and tax laws for a period of three years. The party said that it will end the ‘Inspector Raj’.

5. Encouraging employment oriented industries

The party said that it will change the definition of micro, small and medium scale enterprises and the new definition will be linked the number of people employed by them. The party said that it will encourage those sectors like textile, construction and export oriented units that have large scale employment potential.