Sonia Gandhi or Rahul? Congress MPs to elect leader of parliamentary party today

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 7:44:03 AM

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi. The Congress, which won 52 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, is three shot of the number needed to qualify for the post of Leader of Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, CPP meeting, lok sabha, leader of oppositionCongress President Rahul Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress CPP meeting today: Newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress will meet for the first time today and are likely to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 Lok Sabha MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi firm on quitting, workers urge him to take back resignation

In its first meeting after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress MPs are also likely to elect their leader in the Lower House, the sources said.

They said this will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party’s working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief.

The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Wayanad, his new Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, from June 7 to 8.

“Congress President and newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in the constituency on 7th and 8th of June to thank the people for their love and support,” Rahul’s Twitter account for Wayanad said.

Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

This is the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after winning the Lok Sabha seat.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Sonia Gandhi or Rahul? Congress MPs to elect leader of parliamentary party today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition