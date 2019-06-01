Sonia Gandhi or Rahul? Congress MPs to elect leader of parliamentary party today

Congress CPP meeting today: Newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress will meet for the first time today and are likely to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 Lok Sabha MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said. The meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said. Also Read:\u00a0Rahul Gandhi firm on quitting, workers urge him to take back resignation In its first meeting after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress MPs are also likely to elect their leader in the Lower House, the sources said. They said this will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief. The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it. Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Wayanad, his new Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, from June 7 to 8. "Congress President and newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in the constituency on 7th and 8th of June to thank the people for their love and support," Rahul's Twitter account for Wayanad said. Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP. This is the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after winning the Lok Sabha seat.