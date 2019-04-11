Congress claims sniper threat over ‘green light’ pointed at Rahul Gandhi, MHA says it was AICC photographer

The Congress had requested the home minister to investigate the matter and ensure full protection of Rahul Gandhi, an SPG protectee.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday ruled out a threat to Rahul Gandhi’s life after the Congress wrote to Home minister Rajnath Singh and said that a ‘green light’ pointed at the party chief in Amethi could be from a sniper rifle. Alleging a grave ‘grave’ security threat to party chief Rahul Gandhi, the Congress said that when Rahul Gandhi was addressing journalists after filing nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, a laser light was seen pointed at his head on at least seven occasions.

“A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head,” the letter said.

It further added that the light could emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun. The letter was signed by 3 senior Congress leaders – Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala. The leaders claimed that such a possibility was a cause of ‘serious alarm and concern’ and pointed towards a breach in security.

The MHA, however, said that the green light wasn’t from a sniper rifle, but a mobile phone used by the AICC photographer. “Director SPG informed MHA that the “green light” shown in clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by AICC photographer, who was videographing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate in Amethi,” MHA was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Home ministry also claimed that it hadn’t received the letter by the Congress leaders yet, but had asked the Director of the Special Protection Group to ‘verify the factual position’.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway on 91 seats today. Results would be announced on May 23.

