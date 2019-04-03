Congress candidate list: Snub for Sidhu’s wife in Congress’ list of 20, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

Congress has denied ticket to Sidhu’s wife from Chandigarh. The party has fielded Pawan Bansal from here.

The Congress party on Tuesday announced that former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh seat. Besides Bansal’s name, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur’s name also figured in the list of 20 candidates which was released by the grand old party on Tuesday. She will enter the fray from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

Bansal had served as the Railways minister in UPA government. However, he had to resign after his name was mired in a scam involving his nephew.

The announcement of Bansal’s candidature from Chandigarh comes amid reports that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur was vying for a Congress ticket from the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Apart from Chandigarh, Kaur was also believed to have lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar but Congress snubbed her and fielded incumbent MP Gurjit Singh Aujla from here.

Bansal had successfully Contested fro Chandigarh in 2004 and 2009. But in 2014, he lost election to BJP’s Kirron Kher. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat. Those in the fray for a BJP ticket include incumbent MP Kher, Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and former MP Satya Pal Jain.

The Congress’ latest list includes six names for Punjab, four for Gujarat, three for Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The grand old party has also given a ticket to former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay from Ranchi.