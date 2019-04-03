Congress candidate list: Snub for Sidhu’s wife in Congress’ list of 20, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 12:17 PM

The announcement of Pawan Bansal's candidature from Chanigarh comes amid reports that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was vying for a Congress ticket from

Chndigarh Lok Sabha seat, Pawan Bansal Congress has denied ticket to Sidhu’s wife from Chandigarh. The party has fielded Pawan Bansal from here.

The Congress party on Tuesday announced that former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh seat. Besides Bansal’s name, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur’s name also figured in the list of 20 candidates which was released by the grand old party on Tuesday. She will enter the fray from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

Bansal had served as the Railways minister in UPA government. However, he had to resign after his name was mired in a scam involving his nephew.

The announcement of Bansal’s candidature from Chandigarh comes amid reports that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur was vying for a Congress ticket from the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Apart from Chandigarh, Kaur was also believed to have lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar but Congress snubbed her and fielded incumbent MP Gurjit Singh Aujla from here.

Bansal had successfully Contested fro Chandigarh in 2004 and 2009. But in 2014, he lost election to BJP’s Kirron Kher. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat. Those in the fray for a BJP ticket include incumbent MP Kher, Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and former MP Satya Pal Jain.

The Congress’ latest list includes six names for Punjab, four for Gujarat, three for Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The grand old party has also given a ticket to former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay from Ranchi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress candidate list: Snub for Sidhu’s wife in Congress’ list of 20, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition