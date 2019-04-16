‘Congress campaigning on rotten program of BJP’s fear’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Navjot Sidhu

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo/PTI)

Owaisi slams Sidhu: Moments after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu made an appeal to Muslims to stay united against the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a blistering attack on the cricketer-turned-politician. Questioning Sidhu’s association with the BJP for years, Owaisi described the Congress leadership as ‘spineless’ and said the party has no clear strategy to contest the ongoing general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections: Full Coverage

Stressing that AIMIM wants development of Seemanchal area of Bihar, Owaisi said his party supports development for all irrespective of caste and religion.

“Congress is still campaigning on the baasi (rotten) program of ‘BJP ka darr’. Darr chala gaya, ab insaaf chahiye. Their leadership is so spineless that they couldn’t get Sidhu to pause for azaan, in se kya umeeed kar sate hai? (The leadership is so spineless that they couldn’t get Sidhu to pause for azaan, what should we expect from them?” Owaisi said.

AIMIM wants the progress of all of Seemanchal, Congress is still campaigning on the baasi (rotten) program of “BJP ka darr”. Darr chala gaya, ab insaaf chahiye. Their leadership is so spineless that they couldn’t get Sidhu to pause for Azaan, in se kya umeeed kar sate hai? [2/3] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2019



“Aap kisko jod rahe the itne saal jab aap BJP mein the? Party zaroor nai hai, lekin Seemanchal ka pichdapan purana hai. Hum isko door karenge inshallah. I’ve introduced a Bill for a Seemanchal Development Council for ALL of Seemanchal: Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh (Whom were you uniting when in BJP. The party may be new, but the issue of Seemanchal’s backwardness is old),” the Hyderabad MP said in a series of tweets.

Earlier addressing a rally in the Balrampur assembly segment in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, Sidhu referred to Muslims as the majority community in the region and said they must stay united and vote to ensure victory for the Congress.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu does a Mayawati in Bihar, asks Muslims to unite to ensure Congress victory

“There is politics of division on the basis of caste that is underway here. I am here to tell you just this. Your region is one where you (Muslims ) are a majority and not a minority. Your supremacy here is of 62%. BJP conspirators will try to divide you. But no force in the world can beat the Congress if you stay united,” Sidhu said.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had made a similar appeal to Muslims in Deoband a few days ago. Taking a strong note of Mayawati’s speech, the Election Commission barred her from campaigning for 48 hours.