Congress blinded by Modi hate, has stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM Modi

The Congress is blinded by its “anti Modi approach” and has stopped thinking in the nation’s interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday, raising issues of national security and terrorism and questioning the party’s statements following the Balakot strike. Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after elections were announced, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan. He said he was surprised at the Congress’ reaction to his government’s endeavour to teach a lesson to the enemies of the country.

“What has happened to the Congress party….the anti-Modi approached adopted by them has blinded them to the extent that they have stopped thinking in the interest of the nation,” Modi told the gathering. The prime minister, who is campaigning for Jugal Kishore, the BJP’s candidate from Jammu-Poonch, also questioned the Congress’ silence on National Conference’s Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone’s reported remarks purportedly in favour of Pakistan.

“I am surprised that they are alligning with such people who are against the interests of the nation,” Modi said. The Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat goes to the polls on April 11. He also asked people of the state to remain vigilant against the policies of the National Conference and the PDP, a former ally of the BJP, for their alleged pro-separatist agenda.

“When we imposed ban of groups involved in secession of the state from India, these political parties have been opposing it,” the prime minister said. Referring to the strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, the prime minister said the nation has shown its resolve to fight terrorism. “Now, people across the border think twice before carrying out any terror activity in our country.”