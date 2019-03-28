Congress blinded by Modi hate, has stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM Modi

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 7:06 PM

Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after elections were announced, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan.

Congress, narendra Modi, election, lok sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, newsCongress blinded by Modi hate, has stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM Modi

The Congress is blinded by its “anti Modi approach” and has stopped thinking in the nation’s interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday, raising issues of national security and terrorism and questioning the party’s statements following the Balakot strike.  Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after elections were announced, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan. He said he was surprised at the Congress’ reaction to his government’s endeavour to teach a lesson to the enemies of the country.

“What has happened to the Congress party….the anti-Modi approached adopted by them has blinded them to the extent that they have stopped thinking in the interest of the nation,” Modi told the gathering.  The prime minister, who is campaigning for Jugal Kishore, the BJP’s candidate from Jammu-Poonch, also questioned the Congress’ silence on National Conference’s Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone’s reported remarks purportedly in favour of Pakistan.

Read Also| Article 35A constitutionally vulnerable, hampering development in Jammu & Kashmir, says Jaitley

“I am surprised that they are alligning with such people who are against the interests of the nation,” Modi said.  The Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat goes to the polls on April 11. He also asked people of the state to remain vigilant against the policies of the National Conference and the PDP, a former ally of the BJP, for their alleged pro-separatist agenda.

“When we imposed ban of groups involved in secession of the state from India, these political parties have been opposing it,” the prime minister said. Referring to the strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, the prime minister said the nation has shown its resolve to fight terrorism. “Now, people across the border think twice before carrying out any terror activity in our country.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress blinded by Modi hate, has stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition