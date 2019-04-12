Congress backtracks on sending letter to MHA on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘security breach’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Hours after a letter addressed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh purportedly carrying the signatures of senior Congress leaders alleged a “serious breach” in the security of Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party denied sending any letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. The MHA also claimed that it did not get any letter from Congress.

On Thursday, ANI shared a letter purportedly written by Congress leaders which referred to a green laser light repeatedly pointed at Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with the press in Amethi after he filed his nomination. The letter cited danger to Rahul’s life and said the light could be from a sniper. The MHA, while denying having received any letter, ruled out any threat to Rahul’s life and said the laser light being spoken of was from the mobile phone of the AICC photographer.

While the Congress officially denying having sent any letter to the MHA, some leaders told The Indian Express that the party did raise the issue with the SPG on a green laser light at Rahul Gandhi’s head, on a number of occasions, while the Congress president was interacting with the media in Amethi after filing his nomination on Wednesday.

An elite security force, SPG, was raised in 1985. Its main task is to provide security cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their family members. “Security of Rahul Gandhi is the responsibility of the SPG as also the Home Ministry. During elections, as the national president of the Congress, there needs to be more sensitivity and vigilance vis a vis his security. However, we have not written any letter to the Home Ministry,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told the paper.

The letter, that is already leaked on social media, carries the signatures of Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Ahmed Patel. When he was asked whether the letter was “fake”, Surjewala told Indian Express, “All I can tell you is that we have not written any letter to the Home Ministry.”

An official said that the ministry’s attention was drawn as soon as reports of the security breach emerged, following which the Director (Special Protection Group) was asked to verify. SPG director Arun Kumar Sinha has informed the minister that there was no security threat to Rahul Gandhi.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections was held 91 constituencies on Thursday. There were close to 14 crore eligible voters in these constituencies and 1,279 candidates in the fray. there were some complaints on missing voter names and problems in electronic voting machines in some areas. Voting largely went peacefully.