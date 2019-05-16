Congress accuses Election Commission of losing its independence; says time to review process of its appointment

Published: May 16, 2019 1:14:24 PM

"Election Commission has completely abdicated its Constitutional duty under Art 324 to ensure level playing field, besides negating the due process under Article 14 and 21 of India's Constitution," he told reporters.

Accusing the Election Commission of losing its credibility and independence, the Congress on Thursday said time has come to review the process of the poll panel’s appointment. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the order prohibiting campaigning in West Bengal by 20 hours is a “dark spot” on India’s democracy and institutions like the Election Commission.

“Election Commission has completely abdicated its Constitutional duty under Art 324 to ensure level playing field, besides negating the due process under Article 14 and 21 of India’s Constitution,” he told reporters. “The time has come to review the process of appointment of Election Commission,” he said, calling for a national debate on the issue.

The Congress, a responsible political party, has never cast unwarranted aspersions on the actions of Constitutional bodies, Surjewala said. “But we are deeply saddened to say that Election Commission of India has completely lost its independence and abdicated its Constitutional integrity,” the Congress leader added.

