Cong candidate loses deposit in Palghar bye-election

Interestingly, Gavit is a former Congress leader.

Congress candidate in the Palghar Lok Sabha bye-election, Damodar Shingda, will be losing his security deposit as he failed to secure the minimum six per cent of total votes polled, an election official said.

BJP’s Rajendra Gavit won the bye-election today by garnering 2,72,782 votes. His nearest rival, Shiv Sena’s Shrinivas Wanaga, polled 2,43,210 votes.

A candidate has to get a minimum six percent of the votes cast to save the deposit.

The total number of votes cast in Palghar was 8,69,985. “Six per cent of total votes is 52,199. Shingda got only 47,714 votes,” the election official said.