​​​
  3. Cong candidate loses deposit in Palghar bye-election

Cong candidate loses deposit in Palghar bye-election

The total number of votes cast in Palghar was 8,69,985. "Six per cent of total votes is 52,199. Shingda got only 47,714 votes,"

By: | Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2018 9:02 PM
Interestingly, Gavit is a former Congress leader.

Congress candidate in the Palghar Lok Sabha bye-election, Damodar Shingda, will be losing his security deposit as he failed to secure the minimum six per cent of total votes polled, an election official said.

BJP’s Rajendra Gavit won the bye-election today by garnering 2,72,782 votes. His nearest rival, Shiv Sena’s Shrinivas Wanaga, polled 2,43,210 votes.

Interestingly, Gavit is a former Congress leader.

A candidate has to get a minimum six percent of the votes cast to save the deposit.

The total number of votes cast in Palghar was 8,69,985. “Six per cent of total votes is 52,199. Shingda got only 47,714 votes,” the election official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top