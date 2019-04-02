Confusion prevails over AAP-Congress alliance as both parties willing to resume discussion

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 10:46 PM

On being asked if there was any confusion over a possible alliance with the AAP, Gandhi told reporters, "There is no confusion on this. The situation is actually very clear on this issue. We have constructed alliances. We have been open to construct alliances and we have done it across the country. We are very flexible on this issue."

AAP-Congress alliance, AAP congress pre poll alliance , Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, AAP“It was just a statement. We will discuss this with Arvind Kejriwal and other party members and let you know,” AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while responding to a question at a press conference held at the party head office here.

Amid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that his party was flexible and open to alliances, the AAP Tuesday said it will discuss the prospects of a pre-poll tie up with the grand old party with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders. “It was just a statement. We will discuss this with Arvind Kejriwal and other party members and let you know,” AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while responding to a question at a press conference held at the party head office here. Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while releasing the Congress’s election manifesto, had said his party was open to stitching alliances across the country and was “very flexible” on the issue.

On being asked if there was any confusion over a possible alliance with the AAP, Gandhi told reporters, “There is no confusion on this. The situation is actually very clear on this issue. We have constructed alliances. We have been open to construct alliances and we have done it across the country. We are very flexible on this issue.” An air of uncertainty has shrouded the Congress alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

The Congress party unit in Delhi is divided on the issue with a section for and another against an alliance. The party has been dilly-dallying on the issue and has not been able to take or announce its decision in this regard. The AAP has been criticising the Congress leadership and has accused the party of “arrogance” in firming up an alliance with it in Delhi.

