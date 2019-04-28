Chhindwara: Father-son take ‘historic’ poll plunge to keep Kamal Nath turf intact

By: |
Chhindwara | Published: April 28, 2019 12:22:03 PM

A Doon school product and an MBA from the US, Nakul Nath, 44, is making his debut in electoral politics. His chief minister father is also a debutant, contesting assembly polls for the first time in his 40-year career.

Madhya Pradesh’s new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.
While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.

Nath senior needs to get elected to the state assembly as he recently took over as chief minister.

READ ALSO | Sharad Pawar says opposition will elect a leader after polls, form stable government

While 14 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha seat, nine contestants are in the fray for the assembly polls, said District Electoral Officer and Collector Srinivas Sharma.

Sharma told PTI that all arrangements have been made to ensure that voters get to press their choices on two different EVMs in Chhindwara on Monday.

Locals and political pundits are of the view that the contest in Chhindwara, which borders Maharashtra and is about 300 km from state capital Bhopal, is lopsided and both father and son will have an easy win as the seat has been Kamal Nath’s stronghold for decades.

The duo’s main contest is with the BJP, which has pitted former MLA Nathan Shah Kavreti against Nakul Nath, and local party leader and businessman Vivek Sahu against the chief minister.

