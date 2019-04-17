Chhattisgarh minister’s ‘shocking’ warning to voters: Press only first button of EVM or else…

By: | Updated: April 17, 2019 4:25 PM

The Election Commission has served a notice to Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma for warning voters against pressing any other button on the EVM other than that of the Congress candidate.

Kawasi Lakhma, chhattisgarh minister, kanker, election news, lok sabha election newsChhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma. (Photo/ANI)

Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma is in trouble for asking voters to press only the first button i.e of Congress candidate in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). A viral video shows Lakhma saying that voters will get an electric shock if they press any button other than that of Congress candidate.

“Remember, you have to press the first button and vote for Biresh Thakur. If you press the second or third button, you will get current,” Lakhma, who serves at Chhattisgarh’s Excise, Commerce and Industries Minister, says in the video while addressing an election rally in Kewati.

Lakhma, who has been elected to the state Assembly five times, has now been served a notice by the Election Commission seeking a response from him over the his purported statement within three days. The video was brought to the poll body’s notice by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chhattisgarh unit.

Lakhma was one of the few who survived in the deadly attack on Congress convoy by Naxals in Darbha Valley of Chhattisgarh in 2013.  Heavily armed Naxals had ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders in the valley on Sukma district of the state on May 25, 2013. At least 27 people, including former state minister Mahendra Karma and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, senior party leader Vidya Charan Shukla were killed in the attack.

Election in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker is scheduled to be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, April 18.


