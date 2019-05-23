title-bar

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2019 3:08:29 PM

The three general elections so far have been seeing the same result with the BJP winning overwhelmingly 10 seats and the Congress just one. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections held in three phases, the Congress only managed one seat - Durg - out of 11 and in 2009 Lok Sabha polls conducted in a single phase amid Naxalite violence, the result was the same with Congress winning the Korba Lok Sabha seat.


Chhattisgarh election result- Full list of winners: Created in 2000 after its bifurcation from Madhya Pradesh with Raipur as its capital, the resource-rich Chhattisgarh is situated in the centre-east of the country. The Congress and the BJP are in direct contest in the state, with the Congress finally breaching the state which has been so far a BJP fortress.

The three general elections so far have been seeing the same result with the BJP winning overwhelmingly 10 seats and the Congress just one. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections held in three phases, the Congress only managed one seat – Durg – out of 11 and in 2009 Lok Sabha polls conducted in a single phase amid Naxalite violence, the result was the same with Congress winning the Korba Lok Sabha seat. In 2004 as well, the Congress secured just one seat. However, the Assrmbly election resultis in December last year, the Congress won 68 seats out of 90 with 43 percent vote share in the state, whereas the BJP secured 15 seats with 33 percent vote share. The Janta Congress Chattisharh and the BSP won 5 and 2 seats respectively, with vote share of 7.6 percent and 3.9 percent.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election: Key candidates
Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded fresh faces this time around. The saffron party has pitted new comers such as Renuka Singh, Guhuram Ajgale, Gomtee Sai, Baiduram Kashyap and Mohan Mandavi. Similarly, the Congress too is focusing on new beginnings by fielding fresh faces such as tribal leader Khelsai Singh from Surguja, Lakjeet Singh Rathiya from Raigarh, Dipak Baij from Bastar, district panchayat member Biresh Thakur from Kanker, Ravi Bhardwaj, from Janjgir- Champa.

Ajit Jogi chose not to field any candidates and instead chose to be in an alliance with the BSP which had cut into the BJP’s votes in the assembly elections. The key election issues in the state have been naxal violence, poverty, agriculture crisis, healthcare and education. However, post the landslide Congress victory, the party is focusing on its ‘Jo Kaha so kia” campaighn while the BJP is sticking to nationalism.

Full List of Winners, MPs in Chhattisgarh: 

Bastar

Rajnandgaon

Mahasamund

Kanker

Surguja

Raigarh

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Bilaspur

Durg

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election 2019 dates constituency wise
The Bastar (ST) constituency, a Naxal ground, went to the polls on April 11 where a maoist was killed a Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured in an encounter in Narayanpur district under Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh on the polling day. However, defying the naxals, 57 percent turnout was recorded in Bastar.

The elections for Kanker (ST), Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon seats was conducted on April 18 in the second phase of the 2019 general elections and around 69 per cent polling was recorded in Chhattisgarh’s three Lok Sabha seats, all with Naxal presence, amid tight security as per news agency, PTI

The last seven Lok Sabha seats namely Raigarh (ST), Surguja (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Korba, Bilaspur and Durg saw people casting their franchise on April 23 in the third phase where 64.68 percent voted till 5pm.

Religion and caste in Chhattisgarh
The total population of Chhattisgarh stands at 2.56 Crores, as per Census 2011 with Hinduism as a majority religion in Chhattisgarh with 93.25 percent following. Islam has is second major religion in the state with around 2.02 percent following it. Other minor religions include Christinity with 1.92 percent, Jainism with 0.24 percent, Buddhism with 0.27 percent and Sikhism with 0.27 percent. The total population of the SCs in the state is 3,274,269 with 12.82 percent while 7,822,902 make up the 30.62 percent of the population.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

