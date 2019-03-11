Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election 2019 date, schedule: Check to see when your city votes

TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were other contenders for chief minister’s post in this year’s assembly elections in Chhattisgarh

Voting for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections will begin from 11 April and conclude on 19 May. The voting to 543 seats will be held in seven phases while the result swill be declared on 23 May, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Sunday.

The EC has also provided an election helpline number – 1950 – to check the name and other election-related information.

In addition, this is probably for the first time that candidates need to provide details of their social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter. CEC Arora also said that it could take action against any candidate if the complaint received is verified by the CEC. This surely notes the increasing power of social media and its ability to influence poll trends and outcomes.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 dates

Polls for 11 Lok Sabha seats in central Chhattisgarh will be done in three phases beginning on April 11. The second phase will be held on April 18 and the third phase will be done on April 23.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha 2019 elections date: The notification for April 11 polling will be issued on March 18, after which the filing of nominations will begin.

In a press conference addressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Subrat Sahoo, it was notified that four out of the 11 parliamentary seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one is for Scheduled Castes.

Total number of Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh: 11

Voting for Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections phase 1 – April 11

Voting for Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections phase 2 – April 18

Voting for Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections phase 3 – April 23

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election 2019 dates constituency wise

The Bastar (ST) constituency, which is a Naxal hotbed, will be the only seat which will go for elections on April 11, Sahoo said.

Polls for Kanker (ST), Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon seats will be conducted on April 18 in the second phase.

The last seven Lok Sabha seats that include Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling on April 23.

Chhattisgarh has 1,89,16,285 voters, comprising 94,77,113 men, 94,38,463 women and 709 third-gender persons. The number of voters between 18-19 years of age are 4,60,394 in the state, Sahoo said.