  • Rajasthan

    Cong 97
    BJP 75
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 108
    BSP 2
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 66
    BJP 16
    JCC 8
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Chhattisgarh election results: BJP’s hold on SC seats loosens, leads in 2 of 10

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 6:24 PM

The ruling BJP seems to have lost its hold on the Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh as per trends from the vote counting currently underway.

The ruling BJP seems to have lost its hold on the Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh as per trends from the vote counting currently underway. The BJP was leading in only two of the 10 SC reserved seats while in the 2013 Assembly polls, the party had won nine of them.

This time, the opposition Congress is leading in six seats while the BSP is ahead in two. While BJP state minister Dayaldas Baghel was trailing in Navagarh (SC) seat by a margin of 12,037 votes, another minister Punnulal Mohile was leading by a margin of 4,798 votes in Mungeli (SC) seat.

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: CM Raman Singh accepts defeat, submits resignation

Scheduled Castes make up roughly 12 per cent of the state’s 2.5 crore population and a sizable number of them follow the Satnami sect. Polls for the 90-member House in the state took place in two phases on November 12 and 20.

