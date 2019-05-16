Chappals hurled at Kamal Haasan’s vehicle in Tamil Nadu amid controversy over Godse remark, one person detained

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 11:46:41 AM

One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

Kamal Haasan, chappals hurled at Kamal Haasan, Tirupparankundram Assembly, Tamil Nadu, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi assassin, lok sabha elections 2019Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India?s first extremist was a Hindu. (IE)

Chappals were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, police said.

One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India’s first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

