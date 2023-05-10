scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Channapatna Election 2023: HD Kumaraswamy vs CP Yogeshwara in high-stakes battle

The Karnataka polls are expected to be a close fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with the JD-S emerging as kingmaker.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Channapatna Assembly constituency HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular)
In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP candidate CP Yogeshwara was defeated by defeated by HD Kumaraswamy.

Famous for its wooden toys, Channapatna Assembly constituency of Karnataka Assembly is one of the constituencies located in the Ramanagara district, and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight other assembly constituencies.

Channapatna Assembly constituency is witnessing a close fight between HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwara. Gangadhar S is contesting from the Indian National Congress (INC). Channapatna constituency was represented by Yogeshwara as an Independent candidate in 1999. Later, he won the seat as a Congress candidate in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

Also Read

After joining the BJP during the infamous Operation Lotus, a term coined in 2008, Yogeshwara secured support from legislators bypassing the anti-defection law, so as to take the BJP past the majority number, Yogeshwara lost the by-election in 2009 against JD (S) candidate Ashwath M.C. He won the seat in the 2011 bypoll as a BJP candidate. In 2013, he contested on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket and won against Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy. He got 80,099 votes while Anita polled 73,635 votes.

Also Read

In the 2018 assembly elections, Yogeshwara, who has also acted in films and has faced several corruption allegations in the past, contested on a BJP ticket. He was defeated by Kumaraswamy, who polled 87,995 votes while Yogeshwara managed to get 66,465 votes.

Channapatna, which voted Congress candidates to power, has become a bastion of the JD (S). People in Channapatna have a special bond with the Devegowda (Kumaraswamy’s father) family. Kumaraswamy has done a lot of work in the constituency such as building new schools, colleges and asphalt roads 

Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the winning party must have at least 113 seats from the government in Karnataka.

Karnataka’s 224-member Legislative Assembly polls are currently underway; the results of the crucial elections will be announced on May 13. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 08:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market