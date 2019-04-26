Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to EC accusing it of ‘double standards’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Election Commission of \u201cdouble standards\u201d. In a letter to poll body chief Sunil Arora, he accused the EC of preventing his government from discharging its duties. He also accused the EC of acting on \u201ccomplaints by office bearers of the opposition party YSRCP\u201d. Pointing out on issues relating to first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, that saw 25 constituencies in the state going to polls, he wrote, \u201cIn my 40 years of public life as a senior politician and administrator of this country, I have never seen an election which was so badly conducted, logistically mismanaged and poorly organised.\u201d Elections in the state were delayed from 7 am to 1 pm to problems in EVMs and violence In his letter, the CM also observed that the state chief electoral officer (CEO) had told the media organisations chief minister cannot conduct review meetings as the model code of conduct is in place. He further alleged that the CEO has asked ADG (Intelligence) not to report to the chief minister. \u201cThere\u2019s no such provision in the model code of conduct\u2026 I am duty bound and empowered to conduct review meetings. The CEO is spreading misinformation and exceeding his jurisdiction,\u201d Naidu alleged in the letter. \u201cHe has also instructed the ADG (Intelligence), who works directly under the control of the chief minister, not to report to the CM,\u201d the letter read. \u201cWhy discriminating orders are being issued in case of Andhra Pradesh? The EC has no authority to bar an elected government from discharging its duties,\u201d he added. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Daler Mehndi joins BJP, second celebrity to align with party in a week Naidu further accused the EC of facilitating the functioning of the BJP-led NDA government and states ruled by the party and its alliance partners. He further claimed that even as the model code of conduct is in place, the Centre held a cabinet meeting on April 15 and that \u201ceven today, regular security briefings and meetings take place at the central level. The CM of Telangana is also conducting review meetings regularly\u201d.