Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to EC accusing it of ‘double standards’

New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 3:09:40 PM

In a letter to poll body chief Sunil Arora, Andhra accused the EC of preventing his government from discharging its duties.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Election Commission of “double standards”. In a letter to poll body chief Sunil Arora, he accused the EC of preventing his government from discharging its duties. He also accused the EC of acting on “complaints by office bearers of the opposition party YSRCP”.

Pointing out on issues relating to first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, that saw 25 constituencies in the state going to polls, he wrote, “In my 40 years of public life as a senior politician and administrator of this country, I have never seen an election which was so badly conducted, logistically mismanaged and poorly organised.” Elections in the state were delayed from 7 am to 1 pm to problems in EVMs and violence

In his letter, the CM also observed that the state chief electoral officer (CEO) had told the media organisations chief minister cannot conduct review meetings as the model code of conduct is in place. He further alleged that the CEO has asked ADG (Intelligence) not to report to the chief minister.

“There’s no such provision in the model code of conduct… I am duty bound and empowered to conduct review meetings. The CEO is spreading misinformation and exceeding his jurisdiction,” Naidu alleged in the letter. “He has also instructed the ADG (Intelligence), who works directly under the control of the chief minister, not to report to the CM,” the letter read.

“Why discriminating orders are being issued in case of Andhra Pradesh? The EC has no authority to bar an elected government from discharging its duties,” he added.

Naidu further accused the EC of facilitating the functioning of the BJP-led NDA government and states ruled by the party and its alliance partners. He further claimed that even as the model code of conduct is in place, the Centre held a cabinet meeting on April 15 and that “even today, regular security briefings and meetings take place at the central level. The CM of Telangana is also conducting review meetings regularly”.

