Chandrababu Naidu to participate in Mamata Banerjee 's poll rallies

Published: May 7, 2019 4:05:06 PM

Naidu shares a very cordial relationship with Banerjee.

He had joined the Trinamool Congress? mega opposition rally here in January and visited Banerjee during her dharna in February against CBI?s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in poll rallies of his West Bengal counterpart, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the state. According to a highly-placed source in the Andhra Pradesh government, Naidu will arrive here Wednesday morning and participate in two campaign rallies of Banerjee one scheduled at Jhargram and the second at Haldia. After spending Wednesday night at Haldia, Naidu, who is also the Telegu Desam Party president, will speak at another campaign rally at Kharagpur the next day, the official told PTI.

After the meeting in Kharagpur, both the chief ministers will head towards Kolkata where they are likely to have a close door meeting on Thursday evening, he said adding Naidu is scheduled to leave that night itself, the source said. Naidu shares a very cordial relationship with Banerjee.

He had joined the Trinamool Congress’ mega opposition rally here in January and visited Banerjee during her dharna in February against CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. Banerjee had also participated in a political rally organised by Naidu in Vizag.

