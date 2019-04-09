Chandrababu Naidu hits new low, says Jaganmohan, KCR ‘pet dogs’ of PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calls KCR, Jaganmohan pet dogs of PM Modi

The run-up to the Lok Sabha election has set political temperatures raising through the roof and discourse hitting rock bottom. While personal attacks and name calling were usually considered the exclusive premise of fringe elements so far, top leaders cutting across party lines have now brought it to mainstream political discussions. Hitting a new low in this series, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday referred to his political rivals YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao as the “pet dogs” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Shameless Jaganmohan Reddy is eating dog biscuits. Jaganmohan Reddy and KCR are pet dogs of Modi, they are at his feet for a single biscuit. Jagan is going to share those biscuits with you too, beware,” he said while addressing an election rally in Machilipatnam on Monday.

The outgoing Andhra Chief Minister also accused the BJP and TRS of funding YSRC’s political campaigns, adding that opposition parties will not get public support in the elections despite spending crores.

“Modi and KCR have spent Rs 1,000 crore. KCR, why did you send that money? Why did you send your state money to us? Even if you send 10,000 crores you won’t get even a single vote here. Our people are so angry with you,” Naidu said.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is locked in a fierce battle with YRS Congress in the state where single-phase polling will be held on April 11 for both 175-member Legislative Assembly and 25 parliamentary seats. Several opinion polls have predicted a close fight between the ruling TDP and YSRC. Both the regional parties are contesting alone while the national parties — BJP and Congress — are the ringside players.

In Andhra Pradesh, nearly 3.93 lakh people are eligible to cast their ballot. A total of 3,800 candidates are in the fray in the Assembly polls including Naidu, Jaganmohan and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, campaigning for both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state will end today in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2014, the TDP led by Naidu had won 102 seats in 175 members Legislative Assembly and its ally BJP won just four seats. The YSR Congress had bagged 67 seats. Of the 25 parliamentary seats, the TDP had pocketed 15 seats while BJP got two seats. YSRCP had won eight seats.