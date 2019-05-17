Chandigarh election result: Can Modi wave help BJP’s Kirron Kher past finishing line again?

Chandigarh Lok Sabha election result 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirron Kher, who is contesting the election as the party's candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, said that she is banking on the "Modi wave" to repeat the victory of the 2014 general election. The actor-turned-politician, Kher, has been pitted against Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, who is a former union minister and four-time MP from Chandigarh. Kher blamed Bansal for doing nothing for Chandigarh while promising that she would bring the city to the top position in terms of cleanliness and sanitation. Hitting out at Kher, Bansal blamed her for a drop in the city's ranking from third to 20th spot in Swachh Sarvekshan 2019. Kher, who is seeking re-election from Chandigarh seat, is contesting against Congress candidate Bansal and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. In the 2014 General elections, Kher had won the Chandigarh seat by defeating sitting MP Bansal by a margin of 69,642 votes. AAP candidate Gul Panag came at the third position with 1.08 lakh votes. Chandigarh will go to polls with other Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. The Union Territory has the lone Lok Sabha seat - Chandigarh. Bansal has been in the Union government in multiple roles. He held the charge of Minister of State for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in UPA 1. He became the first Railway Minister from Congress party since 1996. On the other hand, Kher's contribution includes setting up a film city in Chandigarh given her connections with the film industry. Poll analysts say that Bansal can give a tough fight to rivals Kher and AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan. Dhawan is likely to cut BJP votes as he had supported Kher in the 2014 General elections.