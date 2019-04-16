Centre not facing anti-incumbency for the first time, says PM Narendra Modi

Modi held an impressive roadshow from Bhubaneswar airport to Baramunda ground for the public meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that for the first time the Centre is not facing any anti-incumbency this election and hit out at Congress saying it has lost credibility among the people as it has no mission and its leader (Rahul Gandhi) lacks vision. He also claimed that for the first time the party (BJP) in power at the Centre is contesting Lok Sabha polls with confidence, while opposition parties are frustrated and disheartened. People know that the BJP-led government at the Centre is working honestly for the development of the country and there is no anti-incumbency factor this time, he told a public meeting here.

“People are not angry with Modi or the BJP-led government. They are angry with the Congress and its ‘Mahamilawati’ (highly adulterated) friends for their behaviour. They have been spreading lies and making false allegations,” the prime minister said. “Now everybody knows that Congress has no mission, while its leader has no vision. They are devoid of principles and intentions,” Modi said without naming anyone. Mounting a scathing attack on the Congress, he said it can go to any extent for its vote bank. “The party and its friends have only one agenda – that of ‘Modi Hatao’,” he said.

Modi held an impressive roadshow from Bhubaneswar airport to Baramunda ground for the public meeting. The prime minister slammed the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government in Odisha accusing it of having failed to pull the state out of backwardness and for protecting the corrupt.

“I can see enthusiasm among the people here who are keen to elect a double engine government by voting for BJP both at the Centre and in Odisha to ensure speedy development,” he said. Assembly election in Odisha is being held along with Lok Sabha polls in four phases. While the first phase was held on April 11, the remaining polls will be held on April 18, 23 and 29. The state has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

