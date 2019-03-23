Capable of responding in same coin: Shatrughan Sinha vents ire on Twitter after BJP denies him poll ticket

BJP has denied ticket to Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib (File Photo/PTI)

Shatrughan Sinha reacts after BJP denies ticket: Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party denied him poll ticket, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha went out all guns blazing on Twitter against the saffron party. The BJP on Saturday announced the name of Ravi Shankar Prasad to contest Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib, the seat which Shatrughan Sinha won in 2014. Speculations are rife that Shatrughan Sinha will join the Congress.

Venting out his ire on the micro-blogging site, Shatrughan Sinha, who served as Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet, said he was capable for responding in the same coin.

“What you and your people have done with me, is still tolerable. I’m able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton’s third law…every action has an equal and opposite reaction,” Sinha said as he targeted the BJP leadership.

But having done the same to stalwarts like – to begin with respected, Shri Yashwant Sinha ji, followed by most learned Arun Shourie — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 23, 2019

The outspoken leader also slammed PM Modi and BJP president for denying ticket to party veteran LK Advani. Without taking Amit Shah’s name, Shatrughan Sinha said that the move to give poll ticket to Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, the seat represented by LK Advani in the outgoing Lok Sabha, has not gone down well among the people of the country.

“The replacement of Mr. Advani by none other than the man who is also the President of the party but whose image or personality is no match nor a patch on him. This has been done deliberately and intentionally and hasn’t gone down well with the people of the country,” he said.

The 72-year-old leader suggested PM Modi to take corrective measures and and go for damage control before its too late.

Shatrughan Sinha, who is popularly known as ‘Shot Gun’ or ‘Bihari Babu’, has praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the recent past while being highly critical of the current BJP leadership. He also attended a rally of Opposition parties organised by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata in January this year.