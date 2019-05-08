Cancellation of nomination: SC asks EC to look into grievances of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

May 8, 2019

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Tej Bahadur Yadav, referred to an earlier verdict to the court and said election petitions can be filed during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, Supreme Court, Election Commission, Narendra Modi, Varanasi candidate, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the election commission, Model Code of ConductYadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Election Commission to examine grievances raised by sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, was cancelled. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the counsel for EC to seek instructions and apprise it by tomorrow.

Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat. Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside. The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan.

