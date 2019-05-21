Buoyed by favourable exit polls, BJP sets eyes on 2020 Delhi assembly elections

By: |
Updated: May 21, 2019 10:19:01 PM

To improve the party's image here, the BJP leaders are focusing on performance of the three municipal corporations it has majority in, said a senior party leader.

Boosted by positive exit poll forecasts for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now laying foundation for the assembly elections in the city in 2020, party leaders said Tuesday. To improve the party’s image here, the BJP leaders are focusing on performance of the three municipal corporations it has majority in, said a senior party leader.

“Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has already started meetings with municipal councilors. Two prominent issues that are coming up for discussion are corruption in building departments and insanitation in municipal areas,” he said.

The BJP leaders “are aware of the notorious reputation of the building department staff” of the three municipal corporations. There are large number of complaints against the department staff and their nexus with local councilors in “taking bribe” for construction work, the BJP leader said.

“Tiwari has sought help from councilors on how to check rampant corruption in building department, so that the civic bodies’ image can be improved. He also sought their assistance in making the city clean. Tiwari will hold a meeting with sanitation workers for the same,” said the leader.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rules the South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. “Image of these corporations plays a crucial role in assembly polls in Delhi. The party leaders believe an improvement in the image can enhance the party’s appeal among voters,” he said.

The BJP is ruling the three civic bodies for three consecutive terms since 2007. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have frequently attacked the BJP, accusing it of “corruption and mismanagement”.

The counting of votes for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 23. The BJP, which won all the seven seats in 2014 general elections, is pitted against the AAP and the Congress in a triangular contest for most seats here.

The exit polls by different news channels have predicted the BJP winning five to seven of the seats in Delhi. The assembly polls in Delhi are due next year in February.

