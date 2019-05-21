Buoyed by exit poll predictions, Amit Shah, PM Modi to meet NDA leaders over dinner today

Amit Shah's decision to host the dinner for NDA allies comes following the exit poll predictions that Narendra Modi is set to return to the power with a brute majority.

Lok Sabha elections results, NDA leaders meetingBJP president Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi to meet NDA leaders over dinner today. The meeting comes just two days ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will meet top leaders of the NDA over dinner on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be present. The meeting comes two days after exit polls predicted an easy win for the ruling alliance.

According to reports, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale will attend the meeting. Also, top AIADMK leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam will attend the meeting in Delhi.

The meeting takes place just two days before the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results. The results of the just concluded general elections will be out on May 23.

Meanwhile, a meeting of key BJP leaders, including Union ministers, is also scheduled for the evening. The meeting will be held at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi before the dinner meeting with NDA leaders. The meeting will be presided over by Amit Shah. PM Modi is also likely to attend the meeting.

Shah’s decision to host the dinner for allies comes following the exit poll predictions that NDA-led by Narendra Modi is set to return to the power with a brute majority. Almost all the exit polls forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha on its own. The exit polls predicted 82-165 setas for Congress-led UPA.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 10. The Lok Sabha has 543 chairs. However, polls have been held for 542 seats as the poll body had deferred the election for Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu due to allegations of the use of money by state political parties to influence the voting. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

