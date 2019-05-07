BSP, SP term PM Modi ‘chowkidar of capitalists’, claim alliance will ‘shake the roots’ of BJP

Published: May 7, 2019 7:42:47 PM

Addressing an election rally in favour of alliance candidates of Jaunpur and Machhlishahr seats, the alliance termed the Congress "anti-dalit"and alleged that the grand old party wants people to stay poor.

?This time, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar,? he said, and asked, ?How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and naxalism.?

The BSP and the SP Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists” and asserted the two alliance partners will “shake the roots” of the ruling party. Addressing an election rally in favour of alliance candidates of Jaunpur and Machhlishahr seats, the alliance termed the Congress “anti-dalit”and alleged that the grand old party wants people to stay poor. “Both the BJP and Congress are anti-dalits… the Congress, which is claiming to provide Rs 6,000 (under its proposed ‘Nyay’ scheme) only wants people to remain poor and helpless,” BSP chief Mayawati told the gathering.

Terming Modi the “chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists”, she alleged that he helped the rich become richer. “BJP is going out of power in these elections… it has failed to fulfil the promises made in 2014 to the poor and middle class… despite all this, how can the prime minister seek votes again,” Mayawati said and termed GST and demonetisation the cause of corruption. “Terror attacks are taking place and the government is busy taking mileage out of the Army’s valour,” she claimed.

She alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing immense hardship because of stray cattle and blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for it. In his address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP is standing on a foundation of lies and our alliance will shake its very roots… perhaps the BJP is not aware of the alliance storm.” “This time, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar,” he said, and asked, “How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and naxalism.”

