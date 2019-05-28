Boost for BJP, NDA likely to get majority in Rajya Sabha by 2021

Published: May 28, 2019 11:24:08 AM

Assembly polls are due in some states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year and the BJP's show in the Rajya Sabha polls, slated for 2020, will depend on its numbers garnered in these state elections.

NDA Rajya Sabha seats, BJP seats in rajya sabha The majority in Rajya Sabha will be a big boost for the Modi government as its contentious bills to abolish triple talaq and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in its previous tenure due to lack of numbers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is likely to get a majority in the Upper House of Parliament by the end of 2021, making it easier for the ruling alliance to carry out its legislative agenda. The NDA has currently 99 MPs in the 250-member Rajya Sabha.

After securing a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls with victory in 303 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking at a rise in its numbers in the Rajya Sabha in the months ahead as it is all set to win most of the seats in states like Uttar Pradesh.

BJP’s floor managers in the Upper House are confident of putting up a good show in the Assembly polls, going by the party’s huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in these states and are confident of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the majority mark of 124 in the Rajya Sabha.

The saffron party is currently in power in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. As many as 10 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 and the BJP’s huge majority in the state means it can win nine of those.

If the number of seats its allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is added, the ruling alliance may cross the majority mark of 124 seats in 2021.

Many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSRCP have supported the ruling dispensation on several crucial bills.

The majority in the Upper House will be a big boost for the Narendra Modi-led government as its contentious bills to abolish “triple talaq” and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

