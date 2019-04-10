These Bollywood biggies can’t vote in Lok Sabha election

Updated: April 10, 2019 4:49 PM

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat won't be able to vote in Lok Sabha election 2019. Read on to know why?

Lok Sabha election 2019, bollywood stars, akshay kumarAkshay Kumar holds a Canadian passport. (File Photo/PTI)

The month-long Lok Sabha election 2019 is all set to begin with the first phase of voting on Thursday, April 11. The seven-phase general election will conclude on May 19 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. The Election Commission has put on massive effort to ensure maximum voting across the country. The central poll body has launched several campaigns to urge people to come out in large numbers to exercise their electoral franchise.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Even the Bollywood has been painted with the colours of election. While some have taken the political plunge to contest, others are taking an active part in campaigning for various parties.

However, do you know that many of big Bollywood stars won’t be able to vote in Lok Sabha election 2019? Here’s a list:

Akshay Kumar: The 51-year-old actor was born in Amritsar, Punjab but he is officially not an Indian citizen. Akshay Kumar holds a Canadian passport. The Kesari star was offered citizenship of Canada and since Indian rules don’t allow anyone to hold dual citizenship, Akshay decided to give it up. Akshay Kumar, who has been seen in a number of patriotic films in the last few years like Baby, Airlift, Gold also never misses an opportunity to honour the armed forces. Akshay Kumar had reportedly donated Rs 5 crore to families of CRPF jawans who were martyred in February 14 Pulwama terro attack.

Alia Bhatt has a British passport. (File Photo/PTI)

Alia Bhatt: Noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter holds a British passport and hence she can’t vote. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is also a British citizen. The 26-year-old actor was last seen in critically acclaimed Gully Boy. Alia’s next big release is Kalank which is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 17.

Lok Sabha election 2019, bollywood celebs, bollywood stars, deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. (File Photo/PTI)

Deepika Padukone: Don’t be surprised by finding Deepika Padukone’s name in this list. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and holds a Danish passport. Deepika, daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, grew up in Bengaluru before joining cinema industry. Deepika’s next movie Chhapaak is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi.

Katrina Kaif, Lok Sabha election 2019, bollywood newsKatrina was born in Hong Kong but holds a British passport. (File Photo/PTI)

Katrina Kaif: The 35-year-old actor was born in Hong Kong, however, she holds a British passport. Her father is a Kashmiri. Katrina, who made her Bollywood debut with a rather forgetful film Boom in 2003, has appeared in many superhits such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan, Dhoom 3 and others. She will be seen next in Bharat which again stars Salman Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandes, bollywood news, lok sabha news 2019Jacqueline was born in Manama, Bahrain (File Photo/PTI)

Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline’s father is a Sri Lankan national and her mother belongs to Malaysia. The Kick actor was born in Manama, Bahrain. Jacqueline, who won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her Bollywood debut in 2009 in the film Aladin. She has starred opposite Salman Khan in Kick (2014). Housefull, Housefull 2, Race 2, Roy are some of the other Bollywood flicks she has worked.

