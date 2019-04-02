BJP won’t give tickets to Muslims because they don’t believe in us: Karnataka leader KS Eshwarappa sparks row

KS Eshwarappa is currently the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council.

Senior Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has set off a major controversy with his statement that his party will not give tickets to Muslim candidates because they don’t believe in the saffron party. The statements by Eshwarappa, who served as the deputy CM of Karnataka when the BJP was in power, is bound to invite barrage of criticism from political opponents.

Addressing the members of Kuruba and minority communities in Koppal, he accused the Congress of using the Muslims only as vote bank and not working for the welfare of the community.

“Congress uses you only as vote bank, doesn’t give you ticket. We won’t give Muslims tickets. Why? It is because you don’t believe in us. Believe us and we will give you tickets, other things,” he said, according to a tweet shared by news agency ANI.

Eshwarappa comes from Kuruba backward caste. He is a senior leader of the BJP and serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

In February last year, Eshwarappa had invited flak for his remark that Muslims who are linked to the Congress party are ‘killers’ while those linked with saffron party are ‘good Muslims’.

Karnataka has 28 parliamentary seats. The southern state will go to polls in two phases on April 18 (14 seats) and April 23 (14 seats). The state is witnessing a tough fight between the BJP and ruling ruling Congress-JD(S) combine. Results will be declared on May 23.