BJP will win Delhi’s all 7 seats with huge margins, AAP will trail in third place: Manoj Tiwari

By: |
Published: May 12, 2019 8:48:39 PM

The Congress will do "only slightly better" than the ruling party in Delhi, said Tiwari who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

BJP, Delhi, huge margins, AAP, third place, Manoj Tiwari, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, lok sabha election, lok sabha polls, election news, election update, lok sabha 2019BJP will win Delhi?s all 7 seats with huge margins, AAP will trail in third place: Manoj Tiwari (Image source: PTI)

Claiming that the BJP would emerge victorious in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the party’s city unit chief Manoj Tiwari Sunday evening claimed that Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will trail at the third place in the contest. The Congress will do “only slightly better” than the ruling party in Delhi, said Tiwari who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

“The feedback of party leaders and workers as well as people shows the results of polls will be encouraging for the BJP. We will win all the seven seats in Delhi with huge margins while the AAP will trail at third place and the Congress doing slightly better than it,” Tiwari claimed.

Read Also| Lok sabha Polls: Congress will win all 7 seats in Delhi, says Sheila Dikshit

Citing allegations of “bogus” voting by the AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, the Delhi BJP chief said, “He is levelling the bogus voting charge as he is scared of defeat.” He said people had expectations from Narendra Modi in 2014 which now has changed into their “strong faith” in him.

Tiwari, who cast his vote in Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi, said he felt “ecstatic” after exercising his franchise after a gap of some years and was “nervous” while pressing the button on EVM, fearing he would goof up and end up voting for a rival. Tiwari alleged a BJP worker was “slapped” by an AAP MLA in Mayur Vihar Phase III and said it reflected the “decline” in political ethics on the part of the ruling party in Delhi.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. BJP will win Delhi’s all 7 seats with huge margins, AAP will trail in third place: Manoj Tiwari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition