BJP will give befitting reply to terror attacks, will not be apologetic like Congress leaders: Piyush Goyal

Slamming Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his remarks on aggressive action against Pakistan, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said the BJP would give a befitting reply to terror attacks and not be ‘apologetic’ as the opposition party leaders. If the Congress-led UPA government had given a strong response to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the situation would not have been like today, he said at the Main bhi chowkidar (I too am a watchman) event here organised in support of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

If any terror forces look at this country with a bad eye, then like Congress leaders, like Sam Pitroda, we will not be apologetic. We will give a befitting reply, Goyal said. The BJP leader was referring to comments of Pitroda, chief of Indian Overseas Congress, asking the government to come out with “more facts” on the Balakot air strikes and saying one cannot “jump on entire nation” (Pakistan) just because some people from there “came here and attacked”, an apparent reference to Pulwama blast. We are not like those (who) keep a weak heart who says no, we should speak to our neighbouring country, we should be engaged with neighbouring country… had we wanted, we could have also sent planes (for strikes),” he said.

Targeting then prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress government, he said: “Why a weak prime minister and a weak Congress government did not give a befitting reply? Had it been given, the situation would not have been like this today…, Goyal said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday lambasted the Opposition, saying the remarks of Pitroda only reflect that the Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror.

Goyal alleged that Congress lawyers had tried to ensure Ajmal Kasab, who was caught in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks was not hanged, he alleged. On the other hand, the BJP government and Modi remained awake at 3 AM to attack terror forces unlike they who get apex court opened to save terrorists from hanging at 3 AM, he added.

Talking about various achievements of the NDA government, Goyal said the country was the fastest growing economy among the large economies in the world in contrast to “corruption and price rise” witnessed during Congress regimes. Without mentioning any name, he said “some young leaders” were going to temples as tourists.

Some leaders go to temples and mosques like the tourism way. I understand people going in old age. But, today, young leader…,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who recently visited some temples in Uttar Pradesh.

Decrying indecent attacks on political rivals, he said Modi never permitted any party colleague or worker to indulge in such acts. Later, speaking at an interactive session organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) her, he said BJP will get more than 300 seats and the NDA two thirds majority in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“Priyanka Gandhi was plunging into politics just 60 days before elections with a sole aim to bail out failed elder brother (Congress president Rahul Gandhi),” he was quoted as saying in a release by the organisers. Nation needs more serious politicians than the “fly-by-night” ones, he said. Congress would not get more than 60 seats, he told the 500 plus packed hall of audience, the release added.