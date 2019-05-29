BJP upsets TMC again: Three MLAs, 60 councillors defect to BJP

Striking immediately after making deep inroads in West Bengal where it upset the ruling TMC in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Tuesday welcomed into its fold three state MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy\u2019s son Subhrangshu Roy, and more than 60 councillors, the majority from the TMC. With the councillors switching loyalties, the BJP has seized control of Naihati, Halisahar and Kanchrapara municipalities and is set to capture Bhatpara too in the North 24 Parganas. The MLAs who joined the BJP are Subhrangshu Roy, suspended from the TMC for \u201canti-party\u201d activities after the poll results; Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, who had crossed over to the TMC from Congress; and, Debendra Nath Roy of CPI (M). BJP general secretary and its West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy told reporters that more MLAs from the TMC will join the BJP in the coming days. The TMC reacted angrily, calling the defectors \u201crats\u201d. Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said: \u201cWhen a ship sinks, rats start deserting it. But those rats forget they are jumping into the water. A political party has won some seats. Now those are are leaving us, be it under pressure or anything else, do not believe in ideology. Those who believe in ideology will fight till the end. We believe they have joined the party under pressure, just like Mukul Roy.\u201d Once close to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee before he fell out with her and joined the BJP, Mukul Roy took a swipe at her for saying she wanted to resign following her party\u2019s performance in the Lok Sabha elections \u2014 the TMC tally fell from 34 to 22 seats while the BJP climbed from two to 18 seats. Calling it a \u201cdrama\u201d, Roy said: \u201cShe will stick to her chair at all costs till people decide to remove her.\u201d He claimed that in the 2021 assembly polls, the TMC will struggle to even get the status of the Opposition party. In the 2016 assembly elections, the TMC won 211 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal House while the BJP managed only three seats. \u201cPeople are fleeing the TMC to join the BJP. Many more will join in the coming weeks,\u201d Roy said, rejecting the TMC claim that the BJP was practising horse-trading by luring its leaders. Vijayvargiya recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an election speech in the state, had said over 40 TMC legislators are in touch with the BJP. He said many regional party leaders are feeling suffocated due to Banerjee\u2019s \u201cdictatorial\u201d functioning. \u201cWe want her government to continue till 2021, but if it falls due to her doings, then we cannot help it,\u201d he said. In the TMC camp, efforts were underway to stem the exodus of party leaders. The North 24 Parganas district TMC leadership, led by its president Jyotipriya Mullick, held a meeting on Tuesday with functionaries of other municipalities and party MLAs to plan a counter-strategy. TMC leader and state minister Tapas Roy put on a brave face: \u201cThis is not a crisis. We are monitoring the situation and will take action accordingly.\u201d Also read: In TMC-BJP post-poll battle, CPI(M) manages to reclaim over 150 of its party offices in West Bengal Mullick claimed TMC leaders have joined the BJP at \u201cgunpoint\u201d. \u201cI don\u2019t think anybody has joined BJP on their own will. They have been made to do it at gunpoint. They have not done it believing in BJP\u2019s ideology,\u201d he said. According to Mukul Roy, 29 of 31 councillors of Naihati municipality joined the BJP while 17 councillors each from Kanchrapara and Halisahar municipalities, which have a total of 24 and 23 councillors respectively, too switched sides. In Bhatpara municipality, BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh was said to have engineered the defection, bringing eight TMC councillors to the BJP. As a result, the BJP now has the support of 20 of 35 councillors and will stake claim to run the civic body.