BJP slams Sharad Pawar for “playing politics” over Naxal attack

Mumbai | Updated: May 7, 2019 5:15:12 AM

The saffron party said that some issues should be above politics.

The ruling BJP in Maharashtra Monday came down heavily on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying he is “playing politics” over the last week’s Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district of the state.

Pawar, in a speech, had said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, visited Gadchiroli only to offer homage to policemen who died in the attack.

The NCP chief also cited his former colleague and former Home Minister late R R Patil’s special attention towards the Naxal-affected areas in the state.

In a series of tweets in Marathi, the state BJP said “When leaders like you play politics over naxal attack, we also feel like asking you whether you are ashamed of it or not. But we would not ask such questions.

“If Pawar thinks that because of his so called visit to drought-hit areas awakened the state, then why would state farmers’ received Rs 4,000 crore in their bank accounts for? Water tankers were deployed and fodder camps set up (in drought-hit areas).”

The saffron party said some issues should be above politics.

“Some questions are to be dealt beyond politics. Solutions have to be sought keeping politics aside,” it said.

