BJP should emerge victorious, India needs PM Modi: Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh

Former BJP leader and Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh on Monday courted controversy after he said that the country needs Narendra Modi and he should once again become the Prime Minister.

“We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want Modi ji to become the Prime Minister once again. It is important for the country,” Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI. Singh made this statement to pacify some BJP workers who were protesting against a Lok Sabha candidate who had never visited his constituency.

However, his statement did not go down well with the opposition leaders who questioned his political remarks while being in a constitutional position. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that people in a responsible post should refrain from making political statements.

“The post of Governor is a constitutional post and in democracy, it is expected from Governors to be non-partisan and maintain distance from party politics. It is really unfortunate that Sh. Singh has made such statements which do not suit the dignity of the post he is holding,” Gehlot said.

The senior BJP leader, who is two-time UP chief minister, was appointed as Rajasthan Governor in 2014 after Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre.