BJP Sankalp Patra 2019: Ten key promises in Modi’s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

What is BJP Sankalp Patra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah release BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Everything You Should Know About BJP Sankalp Patra: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto — Sankalp Patra — laying out the road map for the next five years if voted back to power. The party has listed out 75 resolutions under various themes that it has promised to fulfil by 2022. Launching the manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP has well-defined resolutions in the manifesto that it can fulfil in a time-bound manner. “We are moving forward with ‘one mission, one direction,” he added.

Top 10 promises in BJP manifesto for 2019

5 trillion dollar economy by 2025

The BJP in its manifesto says that it aspires to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030. “This implies that we commit to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and USD 10 trillion economy by 2032,” it says. The manifesto also states that India has already become the world’s sixth largest economy and will soon be among the top five.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The BJP has once again reiterated its commitment on Ram Mandir. In its manifesto, the party writes: “We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Uniform Civil Code

Referring to article 44, the saffron party in its Sankalp Patra says that the constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. “BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times,” it said.

Zero-Tolerance to Terrorism

The BJP has promised that its security doctrine will be guided by the country’s national security interest only. It also referred to the surgical strikes and the air strikes carried out in response to the terror strike carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits. The “We will firmly continue our policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism,” the manifesto promises.

National Security

To strengthen the armed forces, the BJP has promised to speed up the purchases of outstanding defence-related equipment and weapons. “In order to equip the Armed Forces with modern equipment, we will continue to take focused steps to strengthen the strike capability of the Armed Forces,” the party said in its manifesto.

Citizenship Amendment Bill

Undeterred by the recent protests, the BJP has committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. In its manifesto, the party said: “We reiterate our commitment to protect the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of Northeast.” As per the Sankalp Patra, the Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution from the neighbouring countries will be given Indian citizenship.

Jammu & Kashmir- Article 370

The BJP has once again reiterated that would abrogate article 370 that gives special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. “We are committed to overcoming all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state. We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370,” the BJP says in its manifesto.

It also promised to annul article 35A calling it discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. “We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state,” the BJP said.

Resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits

The BJP has promised to make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits. “…we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb,” the manifesto says.

Doubling Farmers’ Income

BJP’s Sankalp Patra commits to double the farmers’ income by 2022. The party has mentioned various programmes — Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pension for small and marginal farmers, 25 lakh crore investment in Agri-rural sector, Interest-free Kisan Credit Card loans, Voluntary enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Empowering Farmers through Policies, Assurance of Quality Seeds — that will help the government achieve the goal.

Modernization of Police Forces

The ruling party has promised to continue the process of modernizing the central armed police forces to increase their capacity and readiness and enable them to effectively combat internal security challenges. The BJP has committed to provide assistance to the states to upgrade their police forces through the ‘Scheme for Modernization of Police Forces’. “We will encourage expedited police reforms in the states so as to enable the State police forces to deal with new types of crimes like cybercrime and help them to be more sensitive to the citizens, especially the weak and vulnerable sections of the society,” the BJP Sankalp Patra states.