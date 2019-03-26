BJP runs on principles, doesn’t belong to leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly rejected speculations about him in the PM race. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Amid constant murmurs in political circles about him being the most favoured prime ministerial candidate in the Bharatiya Janata Party to replace Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the BJP runs on principles, adding that it doesn’t belong to any particular leader.

Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has often been projected as the man who is most likely to replace Modi when needed, has repeatedly shot down all such speculations. However, his latest statement could once again trigger a discussion.

Stressing that BJP is a cadre-based party which opposed dynasty and caste politics, Gadkari said ideology is their strength and not leaders like Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.

Also Read: Gadkari never made us feel that he belongs to a rival party, says Kejriwal

“I can say with full confidence that our ideology, our cadres and our organisation is our strength. The party never belonged to any leader. Be it Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Gadkari, Amit Shah or Modi. This party runs on its principles,” Gadkari told IANS in an interview.

Earlier this month, Nitin Gadkari had shot down speculations about him in the PM race describing himself as a ‘pure RSS’ man.

“Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne (day dreaming),” Gadkari had said reacting to speculations that in case of a fractured mandate, he would be the consensus Prime Minister candidate.

“I have nothing to do with it. I am not in the race. Modi ji is the PM and will become Prime Minister again. I am from RSS (Mai RSS wala hun). Our mission is to work for the nation. Country is progressing in terms of development and growth under Modiji’s leadership. We are standing behind him. Where does the question arise of my becoming the PM,” Gadkari had told reporters in New Delhi.