BJP right in calling Rahul Gandhi’s income scheme a ‘bluff’: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati said that BJP is right in calling Rahul’s income scheme a bluff

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his promise of minimum income support of Rs 72,000 per year to families whose monthly income is less than Rs 12,000. In a tweet, Mayawati said that the BJP calling Congress’ slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao 2.0’ as bluff is true.

The BSP supremo said that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — are birds of the same feather when it comes to betraying the poor.

“Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP? In fact, BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others,” she said.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi announced that if grand old party returns to power, it will launch a scheme under which every households earning below Rs 12,000 monthly will be given Rs 72,000 annually. He had said the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme of the Congress party was a ground breaking idea and final assault on poverty.

सत्ताधरी बीजेपी का कांग्रेस पार्टी पर आरोप कि उसका गरीबी हटाओ-2 का नारा चुनावी धोखा है यह सच है परन्तु क्या चुनावी धोखा व वादाखिलाफी का अधिकार केवल बीजेपी के पास ही है?

गरीबों, मजदूरों, किसानों आदि के हितों की उपेक्षा के मामले में दोनों ही पार्टियाँ एक ही थाली के चट्टे-बट्टे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2019



Reacting to the Congress’ announcement, Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley said that the income guarantee scheme was a bluff by the Congress party in election season. He said that the Congress has a history of bluff arguments, adding that loan waivers promised by Rahul remains unfulfilled in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Mayawati also slammed the Modi government’s 2016 decision to demonetise high value currency notes from the economy. She said that rural people were the worst hit by the move and sought an apology from the BJP.

“Capitalists & super-rich may not have (been) affected much from the economic emergency of half-baked ‘notebandi’ but rural masses which is real India had (been) affected by it worst. People were forced to return to their villages and work as daily wagers for survival. Will the BJP apologise?” she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM has joined the ranks with Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav and RLD of Ajit Singh in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming elections.